L.B. Foster: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — L.B. Foster Co. (FSTR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.2 million in its…

Listen now to WTOP News

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — L.B. Foster Co. (FSTR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.2 million in its first quarter.

The Pittsburgh-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 5 cents per share.

The railroad track manufacturer posted revenue of $115.5 million in the period.

L.B. Foster expects full-year revenue in the range of $520 million to $550 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FSTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FSTR

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.