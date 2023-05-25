Live Radio
KT Corp.: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 25, 2023, 2:20 PM

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of (AP) — SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of (AP) — KT Corp. (KT) on Wednesday reported earnings of $237.3 million in its first quarter.

The Seoul, Korea, Republic Of-based company said it had profit of 46 cents per share.

The telecommunications services provider posted revenue of $5.15 billion in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KT

