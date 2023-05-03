Kronos Worldwide: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Kronos Worldwide Inc. (KRO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $15.2 million in its…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Kronos Worldwide Inc. (KRO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $15.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents.

The maker of titanium dioxide pigments posted revenue of $426.3 million in the period.

