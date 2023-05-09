Kosmos Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) on Tuesday reported earnings of $83.3 million in its first…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) on Tuesday reported earnings of $83.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 16 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $393.9 million in the period.

