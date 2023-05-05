Live Radio
Koppers: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 5, 2023, 8:16 AM

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $25.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Pittsburgh-based company said it had profit of $1.19. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.12 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 76 cents per share.

The maker of chemicals, carbon compounds and wood treatment products posted revenue of $513.4 million in the period.

