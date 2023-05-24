Kohl’s: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (AP) — MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (AP) — Kohl’s Corp. (KSS) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of…

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (AP) — MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (AP) — Kohl’s Corp. (KSS) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $14 million.

On a per-share basis, the Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 13 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 44 cents per share.

The department store operator posted revenue of $3.57 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.52 billion.

Kohl’s expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.10 to $2.70 per share.

