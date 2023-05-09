Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Kinross Gold: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Kinross Gold: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 9, 2023, 5:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $90.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had profit of 7 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The gold mining company posted revenue of $929.3 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KGC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KGC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up