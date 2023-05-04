Kimball International: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

JASPER, Ind. (AP) — JASPER, Ind. (AP) — Kimball International Inc. (KBAL) on Thursday reported profit of $5.7 million in…

JASPER, Ind. (AP) — Kimball International Inc. (KBAL) on Thursday reported profit of $5.7 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Jasper, Indiana-based company said it had net income of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 30 cents per share.

The furniture maker posted revenue of $166.2 million in the period.

