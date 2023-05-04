Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Kimball International: Fiscal Q3…

Kimball International: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 4, 2023, 6:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JASPER, Ind. (AP) — JASPER, Ind. (AP) — Kimball International Inc. (KBAL) on Thursday reported profit of $5.7 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Jasper, Indiana-based company said it had net income of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 30 cents per share.

The furniture maker posted revenue of $166.2 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KBAL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KBAL

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up