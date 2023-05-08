Live Radio
Kforce: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 8, 2023, 4:20 PM

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Kforce Inc. (KFRC) on Monday reported net income of $16.2 million in its first quarter.

The Tampa, Florida-based company said it had net income of 82 cents per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $406 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Kforce said it expects revenue in the range of $392 million to $400 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KFRC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KFRC

