Kennametal: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kennametal Inc. (KMT) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $31.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Pittsburgh-based company said it had net income of 39 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The engineered products maker posted revenue of $536 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $530 million.

Kennametal expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.50 to $1.70 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.07 billion to $2.1 billion.

