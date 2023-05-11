Kelly Services: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TROY, Mich. (AP) — TROY, Mich. (AP) — Kelly Services Inc. (KELYA) on Thursday reported profit of $10.9 million in…

TROY, Mich. (AP) — TROY, Mich. (AP) — Kelly Services Inc. (KELYA) on Thursday reported profit of $10.9 million in its first quarter.

The Troy, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to 40 cents per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $1.27 billion in the period.

