Kellogg: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — Kellogg Co. (K) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $298 million.

On a per-share basis, the Battle Creek, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 86 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.10 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1 per share.

The maker of Frosted Flakes, Pop Tarts and Eggo waffles posted revenue of $4.05 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.96 billion.

