Kaman: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 2, 2023, 5:20 PM

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (AP) — BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Kaman Corp. (KAMN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $19,000 in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bloomfield, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, were 8 cents per share.

The industrial distribution aircraft components company posted revenue of $194.5 million in the period.

Kaman expects full-year earnings in the range of 30 cents to 57 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $730 million to $750 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KAMN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KAMN

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

