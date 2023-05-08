JELD-WEN: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $15.1…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $15.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 35 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.22 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.1 billion.

JELD-WEN expects full-year revenue in the range of $4 billion to $4.4 billion.

