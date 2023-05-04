Jamf Holding: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) on Thursday reported a loss of $24.2 million in its…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) on Thursday reported a loss of $24.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 5 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $132.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Jamf Holding said it expects revenue in the range of $133.5 million to $135.5 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $559 million to $563 million.

