James River Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 2, 2023, 4:26 PM

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — James River Group Holdings Ltd. (JRVR) on Tuesday reported earnings of $9.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Pembroke, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 56 cents per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $235.6 million in the period.

