Jackson Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 9, 2023, 5:31 PM

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.5 billion in its first quarter.

The Lansing, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of $18.11 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.15 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JXN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JXN

