Ivanhoe Electric: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 15, 2023, 4:54 PM

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) on Monday reported earnings of $36.1 million in its first quarter.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 39 cents per share.

The mineral exploration company posted revenue of $679,000 in the period.

