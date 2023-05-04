Live Radio
Ironwood: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 4, 2023, 7:49 AM

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $45.7 million.

The Boston-based company said it had net income of 25 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $104.1 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $99.8 million.

Ironwood expects full-year revenue in the range of $420 million to $435 million.

