Iovance Biotherapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN CARLOS, Calif. (AP) — SAN CARLOS, Calif. (AP) — Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $107.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Carlos, California-based company said it had a loss of 50 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 84 cents per share.

