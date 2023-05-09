Invitae: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Invitae Corp. (NVTA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $192.2 million in…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Invitae Corp. (NVTA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $192.2 million in its first quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 77 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 37 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 41 cents per share.

The genetic testing company posted revenue of $117.4 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $115.2 million.

