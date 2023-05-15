Invacare: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ELYRIA, Ohio (AP) — ELYRIA, Ohio (AP) — Invacare Corp. (IVCRQ) on Monday reported a loss of $41.2 million in…

ELYRIA, Ohio (AP) — ELYRIA, Ohio (AP) — Invacare Corp. (IVCRQ) on Monday reported a loss of $41.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Elyria, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of $1.08. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 64 cents per share.

The wheelchair, crutches and motorized scooter company posted revenue of $165.5 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IVCRQ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IVCRQ

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.