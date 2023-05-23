Intuit: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Intuit Inc. (INTU) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of…

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Intuit Inc. (INTU) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $2.09 billion.

The Mountain View, California-based company said it had net income of $7.38 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were $8.92 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $8.45 per share.

The maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software posted revenue of $6.02 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.09 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, Intuit expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.43 to $1.48. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.86.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $14.20 to $14.25 per share, with revenue ranging from $14.28 billion to $14.32 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

