Intevac: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Intevac Inc. (IVAC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Clara, California-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 16 cents per share.

The producer of manufacturing equipment used in the disk drive, solar, semiconductor and photonics industries posted revenue of $11.5 million in the period.

