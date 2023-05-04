International Money Express: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — International Money Express, Inc. (IMXI) on Thursday reported profit of $11.8 million in its…

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — International Money Express, Inc. (IMXI) on Thursday reported profit of $11.8 million in its first quarter.

The Miami-based company said it had profit of 31 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 38 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $145.4 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, International Money Express said it expects revenue in the range of $168.6 million to $174.1 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $667 million to $688.5 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IMXI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IMXI

