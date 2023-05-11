IntelGenx: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VILLE SAINT LAURENT, Quebec (AP) — VILLE SAINT LAURENT, Quebec (AP) — IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (IGXT) on Thursday reported a…

VILLE SAINT LAURENT, Quebec (AP) — VILLE SAINT LAURENT, Quebec (AP) — IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (IGXT) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.9 million in its first quarter.

The Ville Saint Laurent, Quebec-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share.

The drug delivery technology company posted revenue of $162,000 in the period.

