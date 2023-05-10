Integrated Electrical Services: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Integrated Electrical Services Inc. (IESC) on Wednesday reported profit of $18.8 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Integrated Electrical Services Inc. (IESC) on Wednesday reported profit of $18.8 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 92 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.07 per share.

The communications and technology company posted revenue of $568.9 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IESC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IESC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.