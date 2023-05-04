Live Radio
Integral Ad Science: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 4, 2023, 5:08 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $3.1 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The digital advertising verification company posted revenue of $106.1 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $103.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Integral Ad Science said it expects revenue in the range of $111 million to $113 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $457 million to $465 million.

