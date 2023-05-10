Inspired Entertainment: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (INSE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $200,000 in…

NEW YORK (AP) — Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (INSE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $200,000 in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 13 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $66 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $65 million.

