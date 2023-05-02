Insight Enterprises: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Insight Enterprises Inc. (NSIT) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $50…

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Insight Enterprises Inc. (NSIT) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $50 million.

The Chandler, Arizona-based company said it had profit of $1.34 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, were $1.78 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.84 per share.

The information technology provider posted revenue of $2.32 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.5 billion.

Insight Enterprises expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.90 to $10.10 per share.

