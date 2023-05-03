Innospec: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Innospec Inc. (IOSP) on Wednesday reported net income of $33.2 million in…

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Innospec Inc. (IOSP) on Wednesday reported net income of $33.2 million in its first quarter.

The Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had net income of $1.33 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.38 per share.

The specialty chemicals company posted revenue of $509.6 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IOSP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IOSP

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.