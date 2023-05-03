Ingredion: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WESTCHESTER, Ill. (AP) — WESTCHESTER, Ill. (AP) — Ingredion Inc. (INGR) on Wednesday reported net income of $191 million in…

WESTCHESTER, Ill. (AP) — WESTCHESTER, Ill. (AP) — Ingredion Inc. (INGR) on Wednesday reported net income of $191 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Westchester, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $2.85. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.80 per share.

The food sweetener, starch and nutritional ingredient company posted revenue of $2.14 billion in the period.

Ingredion expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.70 to $9.40 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INGR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INGR

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.