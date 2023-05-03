Ingevity: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Ingevity Corporation (NGVT) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $50.7…

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Ingevity Corporation (NGVT) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $50.7 million.

The North Charleston, South Carolina-based company said it had net income of $1.35 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.09 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.26 per share.

The company posted revenue of $392.6 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $410.2 million.

Ingevity expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.75 billion to $1.95 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NGVT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NGVT

