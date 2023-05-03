Ingersoll: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $161.1 million.…

The Davidson, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 39 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 65 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The maker of flow control and compression equipment posted revenue of $1.63 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.48 billion.

Ingersoll expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.64 to $2.74 per share.

