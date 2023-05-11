ING: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AMSTERDAM (AP) — AMSTERDAM (AP) — ING Groep NV (ING) on Thursday reported net income of $1.71 billion in its…

AMSTERDAM (AP) — ING Groep NV (ING) on Thursday reported net income of $1.71 billion in its first quarter.

The Amsterdam-based bank said it had earnings of 47 cents per share.

The financial services provider posted revenue of $5.97 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $5.97 billion, which topped Street forecasts.

