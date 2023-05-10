Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Infinity: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Infinity: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 10, 2023, 3:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $11 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $731,000 in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INFI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INFI

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up