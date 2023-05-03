INDUS: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (INDT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.8…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (INDT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 57 cents.

The real estate and landscape company posted revenue of $13.6 million in the period.

