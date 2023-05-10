Immersion: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AVENTURA, Fla. (AP) — AVENTURA, Fla. (AP) — Immersion Corp. (IMMR) on Wednesday reported profit of $8.3 million in its…

Listen now to WTOP News

AVENTURA, Fla. (AP) — AVENTURA, Fla. (AP) — Immersion Corp. (IMMR) on Wednesday reported profit of $8.3 million in its first quarter.

The Aventura, Florida-based company said it had profit of 25 cents per share.

The touch-based technology company posted revenue of $7.1 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IMMR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IMMR

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.