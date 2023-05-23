Live Radio
IHS Holding: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 23, 2023, 6:55 AM

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — IHS Holding Ltd. (IHS) on Tuesday reported profit of $10.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had profit of 3 cents.

The telecommunications infrastructure company posted revenue of $602.5 million in the period.

IHS Holding expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.19 billion to $2.22 billion.

