IGT: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — International Game Technology PLC (IGT) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $23 million.…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — International Game Technology PLC (IGT) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $23 million.

On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had profit of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 49 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The slot machine maker posted revenue of $1.06 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.03 billion.

IGT expects full-year revenue in the range of $4.1 billion to $4.3 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IGT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IGT

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.