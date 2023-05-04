IdaCorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Live Radio
The Associated Press

May 4, 2023, 8:26 AM

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — BOISE, Idaho (AP) — IdaCorp Inc. (IDA) on Thursday reported profit of $56.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Boise, Idaho-based company said it had profit of $1.11.

The utility company posted revenue of $429.7 million in the period.

IdaCorp expects full-year earnings to be $4.95 to $5.15 per share.

