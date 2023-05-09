Ichor Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $5,000 in…

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $5,000 in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Fremont, California-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, were 38 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $225.9 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $225 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Ichor Holdings expects its results to range from a loss of 8 cents per share to earnings of 8 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $170 million to $190 million for the fiscal second quarter.

