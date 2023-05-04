ICE: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. (ICE) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $655 million. On a…

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $1.17. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.41 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.40 per share.

The owner of the New York Stock Exchange and other stock markets posted revenue of $2.47 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.9 billion, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.89 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ICE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ICE

