Iamgold: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 11, 2023, 5:28 PM

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Iamgold Corp. (IAG) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $11.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had profit of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 5 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The gold and niobium mining company posted revenue of $226.2 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IAG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IAG

