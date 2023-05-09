I3 Verticals: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — I3 Verticals, Inc. (IIIV) on Tuesday reported profit of $36,000 in its…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — I3 Verticals, Inc. (IIIV) on Tuesday reported profit of $36,000 in its fiscal second quarter.

The Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 38 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $93.9 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $91 million.

I3 Verticals expects full-year revenue in the range of $360 million to $380 million.

