Huntington Ingalls: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) on Thursday reported first-quarter net…

Listen now to WTOP News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $129 million.

The Newport News, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $3.23 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3 per share.

The shipbuilder posted revenue of $2.67 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HII at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HII

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.