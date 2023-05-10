Hudson Global: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OLD GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — OLD GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Hudson Global Inc. (HSON) on Wednesday reported earnings of $354,000…

OLD GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — OLD GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Hudson Global Inc. (HSON) on Wednesday reported earnings of $354,000 in its first quarter.

The Old Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for severance costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 22 cents per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $43.1 million in the period.

