HudBay Minerals: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — HudBay Minerals Inc. (HBM) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $5.5 million. On a…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — HudBay Minerals Inc. (HBM) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $5.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had net income of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The mining company posted revenue of $295.2 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $335.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HBM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HBM

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.