HubSpot: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $38.3 million in its first quarter.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 78 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.20 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 83 cents per share.

The cloud-based marketing and sales software platform posted revenue of $501.6 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $474.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, HubSpot expects its per-share earnings to range from 98 cents to $1.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $503 million to $505 million for the fiscal second quarter.

HubSpot expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.80 to $4.85 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.09 billion.

