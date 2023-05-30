Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Huazhu Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Huazhu Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 30, 2023, 5:04 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SHANGHAI 201103, China (AP) — Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT) on Monday reported profit of $144 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Shanghai 201103, China-based company said it had profit of 44 cents.

The hotel operator posted revenue of $652 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HTHT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HTHT

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up